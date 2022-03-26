E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($13.74) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.32 ($13.54).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.47 ($11.50) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.35. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.