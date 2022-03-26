Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €86.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €86.00 ($94.51) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KGX. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.00 ($105.49).

Kion Group stock opened at €59.34 ($65.21) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a one year high of €81.82 ($89.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.09.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

