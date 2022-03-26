Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.