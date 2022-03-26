Truist Financial Weighs in on AAR Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AAR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

