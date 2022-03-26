Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AAR Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AAR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.