Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) vs. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Head to Head Contrast

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Huntington Bancshares and Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 5 2 1 2.33 Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $18.07, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 30.05% 13.42% 1.30% Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38%

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 3.65 $1.30 billion $1.36 11.29 Community Bancorp $39.83 million 2.97 $10.76 million $2.43 9.05

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Community Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint.

About Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

