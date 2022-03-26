Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 32,134.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

