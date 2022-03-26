Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will announce $413.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.82 million and the highest is $435.65 million. Seagen reported sales of $331.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,437. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $268,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $138.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.52. Seagen has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.82.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.