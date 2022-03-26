StockNews.com Downgrades BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Hold

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 530,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

