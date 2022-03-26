Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

DOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 410 ($5.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

DOM stock opened at GBX 377.60 ($4.97) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.23). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 379.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.84.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

