Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

DAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaos has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaos by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Danaos by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.