Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

