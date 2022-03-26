Berenberg Bank Trims GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Target Price to GBX 850

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBGPF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of GB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get GB Group alerts:

OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. GB Group has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.