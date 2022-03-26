Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,347.71

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,347.71 ($17.74) and traded as low as GBX 1,136 ($14.96). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,136 ($14.96), with a volume of 155,486 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,289.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,347.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 55.40 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. Savills’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

