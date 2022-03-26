Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

