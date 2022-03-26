Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.82

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €49.82 ($54.75) and traded as high as €59.94 ($65.87). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €59.53 ($65.42), with a volume of 2,862,356 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.82.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)
