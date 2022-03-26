Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Declines By 88.0%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.0 days.

ALMFF opened at $24.39 on Friday. Altium has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Altium Ltd. engages in the developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from the PCB business for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and emerging markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

