ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.