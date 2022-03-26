Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

