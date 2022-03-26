ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 213.0% in March

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.82 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

