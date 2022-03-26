Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UniCredit S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of UniCredit in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

UNCFF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.50 on Thursday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

