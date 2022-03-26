HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($160.44) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €114.80 ($126.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €125.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.30 ($83.85) and a 1 year high of €140.10 ($153.96).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.