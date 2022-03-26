Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $837,637. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

