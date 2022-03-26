Hengan International Group Company Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hengan International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hengan International Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

