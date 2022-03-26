ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.30 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.66 ($17.21).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.47 ($14.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.34 and its 200-day moving average is €12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($16.27).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.