Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.28 ($95.91).

ETR NEM opened at €86.72 ($95.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

