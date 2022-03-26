Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.96 ($38.42).

SZG stock opened at €48.00 ($52.75) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.14. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €22.45 ($24.67) and a 12-month high of €44.64 ($49.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

