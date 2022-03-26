Brokers Set Expectations for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Geely Automobile in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.