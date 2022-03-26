Denison Mines Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNN. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Denison Mines by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Denison Mines by 4,530.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 791,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 399,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

