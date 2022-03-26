$13.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce $13.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.19 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $57.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

PFGC stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.