Brokers Offer Predictions for Electromed, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Electromed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electromed by 322.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 86,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

