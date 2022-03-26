IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IEX opened at $195.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

