Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT Raised to CHF 480 at Credit Suisse Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.50.

ZURVY opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

