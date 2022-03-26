Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.22

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.22 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 174.30 ($2.29). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 174.30 ($2.29), with a volume of 1,698,971 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.44) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.67).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

