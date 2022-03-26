Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

