Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of LAKE stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.64.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
