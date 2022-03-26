USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. is engaged in researching, developing and marketing cardiovascular and neurobiology products for commercial development. The company’s products are designed for in vitro and in vivo diagnostic procedures and therapeutic drugs. At the present time The company’s principal products or activities are: the Thrombus Precursor Protein Diagnostic Test; the Functional Intact Fibrinogen Diagnostic Test; Therapeutic Neurocompounds; In Vitro Diagnostic Products For Ifectious And Auto-Immune Disease; and Mouse Serum “
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of USA Equities in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
USA Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)
USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.
