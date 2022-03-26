Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.36 million, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sono-Tek news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

