Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Raised to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

