BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.21

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $14.81. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 771,569 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
