BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.21

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $14.81. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 771,569 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

