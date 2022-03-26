Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.18

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.18 and traded as high as $24.57. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 25,382 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

