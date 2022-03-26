Brokers Issue Forecasts for Science 37 Holdings Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Science 37 in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Science 37 stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,701,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

