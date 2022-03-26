Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.27

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $17.98. Twin Disc shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 13,955 shares changing hands.
TWIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $240.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 11.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
