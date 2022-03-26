Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.27

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $17.98. Twin Disc shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 13,955 shares changing hands.

TWIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $240.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 11.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

