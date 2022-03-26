Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Down 98.2% in March

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Avalon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

