Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 548.7% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ AHI opened at $1.53 on Friday. Advanced Human Imaging has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.
