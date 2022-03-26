Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 548.7% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AHI opened at $1.53 on Friday. Advanced Human Imaging has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Human Imaging Limited ( NASDAQ:AHI Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

