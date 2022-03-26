Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Expands By 341.3%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 341.3% from the February 28th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,883,000 after buying an additional 5,597,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,381,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 32,484,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 208,963 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

