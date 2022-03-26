Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.