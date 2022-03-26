Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRVA. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 642,397 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 over the last three months.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

