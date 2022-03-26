Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

TSE CTS opened at C$9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

