Aptinyx Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

APTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.