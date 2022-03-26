Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hawkins, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hawkins in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWKN. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

HWKN stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

